15 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Wow!! Detention Without Trial in the New Gambia

As we come closer to December 2nd 2017, all Gambians and friends of the Gambia must speak with one voice so that no single human being would be in detention without trial in the country.

The main reason why the Jammeh administration was isolated globally was its display of utter disregard to the exposures of violations of human rights.

No government has an excuse for detaining suspects for more than 72 hours without taking them to court.

Foroyaa hopes that as we come close to the anniversary of the regime change of 2nd December 2016, there will be stock taking and measures undertaken to release all those detained without trial and pardon more prisoners to decongest the prison and make prison reform easier.

