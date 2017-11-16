Namibia: Youth Organisation Rails Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse

Windhoek — Leadership Excellence 2030 will be hosting its first ever motivational seminar at the Multipurpose Youth Centre in Katutura on December 2. The seminar will be hosted under the theme, 'Your Life Will Never Shift, Unless You Shift Your Mind'.

Founder of Leadership Excellence 2030 Domingo Goagoseb says the event is an intervention to curb the escalating rate of crime and drug abuse in the community.

"We believe that a mind-shift needs to take place first, if we want to see a positive shift in the society," he says. Leadership Excellence 2030 is a movement of young Namibians trying to spread the message that young ordinary people, who are not born with silver spoons in their mouths, yet, with vision, purpose and efforts, are able to build themselves and make communities and nation proud.

Goagoseb says the vision of Leadership Excellence 2030 is to reach and impact as many youth as possible by 2030.

"We want to change the mindset of our youth into a positive frame or thinking. The mission is to publish books and magazines, host seminars and workshops at different schools, community centres and prisons across the country, and to provide scholarships," he says.

Goagoseb is a graduate in Business Administration (Honours) from the University of Namibia (Unam), specialising in Banking and Finance. He was one of the top three learners chosen to represent the Khomas Region at the third session of the Children's Parliament in 2011. He has been serving the community as a youth activist since.

Goagoseb is passionate and leadership and about youth development issues. As part of his community service and youth development projects, he is currently co-hosting a motivational and coaching talk show on NBC's Damara/Nama Language Station once a week.