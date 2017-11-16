Angola: Bié - 32 Detained Over Crimes

Cuito — At least thirty-two people suspected of committing various crimes were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in Cuito city, central Bié province.

The suspects were detained in a police operation aimed at fighting crime in the region that led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition used in the commission of crimes.

The criminals arrested in connection with rape, robbery, kidnapping and physical offenses, were presented Monday by Interior Ministry's press officer in Bié, chief inspector José Daniel.