16 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Bodies, Bodies Everywhere - Gauteng Health Needs Help

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nabokov/Wikipedia
(file photo).
By Greg Nicolson

The Gauteng health department is in perpetual crisis, as eyes turn to finance MEC Barbara Creecy's Thursday medium-term budget policy statement for hope.

On Monday, a vehicle stopped on Johannesburg's M1 highway after a wheel on the trailer it was towing was dislodged. Traffic was blocked and metro police arrived to find the open trailer was carrying 42 coffins, covered by only a tarpaulin. There were 16 adult bodies and those of 26 stillborn babies. The bodies were being moved from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital to Olifantsvlei Cemetery for paupers' burials.

Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said moving the coffins on an open trailer was disrespectful and neither dignified nor hygienic. Forensic pathologists arrived on the scene to take the bodies back to the mortuary in their vehicles. Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said the bodies had been stuck on the highway for over six hours and her department would investigate how they were being transferred.

The details around how 42 coffins ended up exposed for hours on the highway, or who should be held accountable, are still unclear, but the Gauteng health department is responsible for a vast amount of the province's health matters and,...

More on This

Dozens of Corpses Stranded in Open Trailer On Joburg Highway

Coffins containing the corpses of 16 adults and 26 stillborn babies have been left stranded on the M1 highway in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.