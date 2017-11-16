South Africa: Bodies, Bodies Everywhere - Gauteng Health Needs Help

The Gauteng health department is in perpetual crisis, as eyes turn to finance MEC Barbara Creecy's Thursday medium-term budget policy statement for hope.

On Monday, a vehicle stopped on Johannesburg's M1 highway after a wheel on the trailer it was towing was dislodged. Traffic was blocked and metro police arrived to find the open trailer was carrying 42 coffins, covered by only a tarpaulin. There were 16 adult bodies and those of 26 stillborn babies. The bodies were being moved from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital to Olifantsvlei Cemetery for paupers' burials.

Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said moving the coffins on an open trailer was disrespectful and neither dignified nor hygienic. Forensic pathologists arrived on the scene to take the bodies back to the mortuary in their vehicles. Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said the bodies had been stuck on the highway for over six hours and her department would investigate how they were being transferred.

The details around how 42 coffins ended up exposed for hours on the highway, or who should be held accountable, are still unclear, but the Gauteng health department is responsible for a vast amount of the province's health matters and,...