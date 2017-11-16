Mauritius: National Integrated Transport Network Project Unveiled At the National Assembly

press release

Components of the National Integrated Transport Network Project were the focus of the replies of the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, to a Parliamentary Question yesterday at the National Assembly. The Minister outlined the rationale and scope for three projects namely the Grade Separated Junctions at Pont Fer/Jumbo/Dowlut roundabouts; the A1-A3 Link Road to connect the Port Louis-St Jean Road (A1) to the Black River Road (A3); and the Port Louis-St Jean Road (A1)-M1 Link Road.

These three projects form part of the Road Decongestion Programme, which together with the Metro Express, constitute the National Integrated Transport Network Project. The overall aim is to provide an effective and efficient road network to support the socio-economic development of Mauritius by improving the fluidity of traffic to reduce congestion time; decreasing accidents by providing road safety; and enhancing the level of service to road users through the provision of high quality infrastructure.

Grade Separated Junctions

"The construction of grade separated junctions at the Pont Fer, Jumbo and Dowlut roundabouts at Phoenix is essential," said the Minister. He explained that in order to address the high levels of congestion in the region, it is important to segregate the various conflicting traffic to increase fluidity and to facilitate the northbound and southbound traffic along M1 Motorway.

The upgrade is expected to considerably facilitate traffic flow, with suitable merging movements for traffic originating from the south heading north and will provide a suitable exit for southbound traffic from other directions. "For safety reasons, the project will also include a part realignment of Sodnac Link Road at its junction with Sayed Hossen Road, and the conversion of Jumbo roundabout into a signalised T-Junction," pointed out Mr Bodha.

Following the closing date for submission of bids on 9 November 2017, documents are being evaluated at the Central Procurement Board. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.8 billion, excluding VAT. The scope of works comprises, among others, the construction of: 3.5 km of road, mostly in dual carriageway; three viaducts over Pont Fer (315m), Jumbo roundabout (180m), and Dowlut roundabout (250 m); a signalised T-Junction at Jumbo; and new roundabouts on Sayed Hossen Road and Sodnac Link Road.

A1-A3 Link Road

"The A1-A3 Link Road to connect the Port Louis-St Jean Road (A1) to the Black River Road (A3) is currently in the pipeline," the Minister told the National Assembly. The purpose of this project is to reduce traffic congestion and travel time along A1 and A3 Roads by providing an alternative and faster access to the West, thus curbing vehicle operating cost and enhancing road safety. "The road will start from its intersection with A1 Road at the new Interchange to be constructed under the Road Decongestion Programme at Coromandel and will end at Gros Cailloux," he said.

The project will be undertaken under a design-build/turnkey contract. The tender for the project will be launched soon. The scope of works will consist, among others, of the design and construction of approximately 2.7 km long single carriageway with 1.5m wide paved hard shoulders on both sides; 400m long dual carriageway with 1.5m wide paved hard shoulders on both sides; and two roundabouts and a signalised junction.

A1-M1 Link Road

According to the Minister, the construction of the A1-M1 Link Road will improve the distribution of traffic within the network of A1 Road and M1 Motorway and reduce traffic congestion to a significant level at Réduit and Ebène by providing an alternative access to the city of Port Louis to traffic originating from Rose Hill, Beau Bassin, Chebel, Chapman Hill, and upper Coromandel.

Moreover, in conjunction with the proposed A1-A3 Link Road, the project will help to ease traffic generated along A1 Road by providing alternative access to the west. The scope of works for the A1-M1 Link Road will include the construction of: 1.1 km of road of dual carriageway; a 350 m long cable bridge at Grand River North West; and two flyovers - one of 500m length at Chebel and another of 700 m at Sorèze.

Minister Bodha recalled that an open international bidding procedure has been adopted for this project. The closing date for submission of bids was 9 November 2017 and documents are presently under evaluation at the Central Procurement Board.