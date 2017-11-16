16 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Wise Use of Higher Education Infrastructure Recommended

Lubango — The wise use and maintenance of education infrastructure existing in academic regions of the country is among the top priorities of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

This was said Wednesday in Lubango, southern Huíla province, by the incumbent minister, Maria Sambo.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to higher education institutions in the region, the minister said there is need for a reformulation of the academic regions in the country, seeking mechanisms for resources and more efficiency.

She also mentioned the need for more education facilities in the country, as demand is increasing with the population growth.

Maria Sambo said there has been no harmony in the rise in the number of students in the last few decades and the increase in education infrastructure, teachers and quality.

According to her, the Ministry will continue seeking an open way to promote dialogue with the public and private institutions, by stimulating an attitude of true transformation.

The minister, accompanies by the secretary of State for Higher Education, visited the faculties of Law, Economics and Medicine of the Mamdume ya Ndemufayo University, the Higther Instituet of Edcaition Science (ISCED) and others.

