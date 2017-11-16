16 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: New Customs Tariff Intended to Promote Economic Growth

Luanda — The exemption from Customs duty for all goods that play a part in the national production process, including raw material and equipment for the sectors of agriculture and industry will promote Angola's economic growth.

The new Harmonised Customs Tariff, whose draft document is to be analysed this Friday by the Parliament, also outlines tax exemption on medicines and hospital material that are not produced in Angola, informed on Wednesday the Customs Services director of the General Tax Administration (AGT), Inalda Manjenje, at a press conference.

She explained that with the exemption of taxes on some products the authorities intend to avoid the contraband of some goods.

The same source disclosed that there will also be an expansion of the taxation base, measures to reduce bureaucracy and the possibility of frauds.

In the framework of the reform being implemented in the country's taxation system, since the beginning of the present year some products have had the tax levied on them increased with aim of protecting national production.

