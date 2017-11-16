A ZANU PF youth leader arrested for allegedly booing First Lady Grace Mugabe was conditionally freed by a Bulawayo Court Wednesday.

After the hectoring, a furious president Robert Mugabe angrily threatened to fire his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa who was blamed for the embarrassing incident.

The veteran leader acted on the threat two days later by firing Mnangagwa from the government and the ruling party.

Magistrate Sharon Rosemani granted Magura Charumbira US$100 bail with stringent reporting conditions despite prosecutors arguing that he was a flight risk.

Charumbira was arrested after the First Lady was booed during a presidential campaign recent rally held White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Defence attorney Tanaka Muganyi, confirmed that his client had been granted bail.

"He is facing charges of incitement to public violence, insulting the President and also disrupting a public event but we are saying that the charges cannot be substantiated," said Muganyi.

"For instance, the charge of insulting the President cannot hold because my client's arrest is in connection with what he is alleged to have said or done when the First Lady was speaking.

"The First Lady does not have the same privileges or protection as the President. Similarly, the charge of inciting public violence cannot be substantiated as there is no one who has said they were incited to engage in violence at my client's instigation."

Six other Zanu PF youths who are facing similar allegations were granted bail on Monday.