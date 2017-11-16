15 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Grace Heckler Granted Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

A ZANU PF youth leader arrested for allegedly booing First Lady Grace Mugabe was conditionally freed by a Bulawayo Court Wednesday.

After the hectoring, a furious president Robert Mugabe angrily threatened to fire his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa who was blamed for the embarrassing incident.

The veteran leader acted on the threat two days later by firing Mnangagwa from the government and the ruling party.

Magistrate Sharon Rosemani granted Magura Charumbira US$100 bail with stringent reporting conditions despite prosecutors arguing that he was a flight risk.

Charumbira was arrested after the First Lady was booed during a presidential campaign recent rally held White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Defence attorney Tanaka Muganyi, confirmed that his client had been granted bail.

"He is facing charges of incitement to public violence, insulting the President and also disrupting a public event but we are saying that the charges cannot be substantiated," said Muganyi.

"For instance, the charge of insulting the President cannot hold because my client's arrest is in connection with what he is alleged to have said or done when the First Lady was speaking.

"The First Lady does not have the same privileges or protection as the President. Similarly, the charge of inciting public violence cannot be substantiated as there is no one who has said they were incited to engage in violence at my client's instigation."

Six other Zanu PF youths who are facing similar allegations were granted bail on Monday.

Zimbabwe

Kasukuwere, Moyo 'Fished Out' From Mugabe Mansion - Report

Two leaders of Zanu-PF's Generation 40 (G40) faction - Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher Education… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.