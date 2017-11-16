Angola Attends Conference On Security in Washington

Luanda — Angola is participating since Thursday in Washington, U.S.A, in the ministerial conference on trade, investment, security and good governance, which is an initiative of the U.S State Department.

The event, which is to end on Friday, is essentially aimed at strengthening the United States partnerships with African countries in the domains of trade and investment, reads a note from the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The forum is also aimed at analysing the expansion of the United States' responsibility in matters relating to terrorism and violent extremis, as well as promoting good governance.

In the event Angola is being represented by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto.

The conference is debating topics like "Boosting trade and investment", "Promoting good governance" and "The expansion of the regional responsibility in the fight against terrorism".

The event is to be attended by about thirty African Foreign Affairs ministers.