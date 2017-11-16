Cameroon: South West - Commonwealth Remembers Lost Forces

The British High Commissioner to Cameroon led some authorities to Limbe to mark the centenary of the consequences of both wars.

History has it that World War I (1914-1918) and World War II (1939-1945) slaughtered 1.7 million human beings on the front of Commonwealth forces. This happened on 23,000 sites in 150 countries. To remember the bloodbath again, top Government, diplomatic and administrative officials led by the new British High Commissioner to Cameroon, His Excellency Rowan Laxton, made the journey to Limbe, headquarters of Fako Division in the South West Region of Cameroon where they held a Remembrance Day service at the Limbe Botanic Gardens remembrance Cemetery last Sunday, 12 November, 2017. Other dignitaries who joined at the remembrance cemetery in the Limbe Botanic gardens for commemoration included the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence in charge of Ex-Servicemen and War Victims, Koumpa Issa, the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Commonwealth, Dion Ngute, Canadian and Nigerian High Commissioners to Cameroon, the Head of European Union Delegation to Cameroon and South West Governor Okalia Bilai. Officiating at the one-hour (10.30am-11.30am) Remembrance Day Service in the Limbe Gardens Park were the Anglican priest, Reverend Canon Anatole, the Diocesan Administrator and Parish Priest of Saint Peter in Limbe alongside Imam Issah Kouotow of the Central mosque Number Two in Limbe. Both men of God implored the almighty to touch the hearts of men and women in the world for lasting peace. Drawing from the biblical psalms, the minister of God underscored that God remains the refuge and strength; a very present help in trouble. Before the laying of a dozen wreaths at the Limbe Botanic Garden's remembrance grave by personalities in attendance, His Excellency Rowan Laxton took the pulpit to hail the fallen world war heroes. He emphasized that the purpose for which the men and women heroes fought and died will never be forgotten. The High Commissioner recalled that this year marked the centenary of the creation of the Commonwealth Graves Commission (CWGC). "For 100 years the flame of remembrance has been the defining image for CWGC", he stated. The Diplomat, in answer to the press, explained that they were in Limbe to commemorate, celebrate, remember and respect the fallen heroes and their cause. He held that peace is the most important thing we must do everything possible to protect, preserve and promote because the alternative is frankly unthinkable. "Today we see a lot of hatred and violence around the world everywhere we turn and I think it is the responsibility of us as individuals, communities, institutions or countries everyone working together to roll back hatred and encouraging peace which promotes prosperity", Rowan Laxton said.