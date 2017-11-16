Zimbabwe: A Military Coup Is No Promise of Political Stability

analysis

The implosion of Zanu-PF unity comes as no surprise after years of internal conflicts within the party. What does come as a surprise is optimism that the military will bring about a brighter future.



Bulking military tanks and armed troops have halted the usual blustering traffic and street vending activities down Samora Machel Avenue in central Harare. Leaders of the ruling party have reportedly been arrested, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has been seized, and a range of parliamentary, police, intelligence and The Sitting Duck himself have been detained by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) in what is clearly a military coup d'etat. War-time songs are being broadcasted on radio and TV - an eerie gesture to the "victories" and "might" of the military's past.

Under the claim to be "rooting out criminal actors" close to the presidency and its right to intervene in societal upheavals under Section 212 of the constitution that tasks it "to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and interests and its territorial integrity and to uphold this constitution", this intervention conveniently has come about only when the issue affects the military's interests. This is evidenced in Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence...