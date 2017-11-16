Zimbabwe: Coup Day - Harare Deceptively Normal

Strolling in down town central Harare Wednesday, an ordinary person would not easily tell that anything was amiss after the military announced it had taken over power.

Besides the relatively low traffic of people, everything else in down town Harare looked normal, with people going about their daily business, with all major shops, tuck shops and other enterprises opened for business as usual, although most were complaining of very low business.

Until midday, transport operators and vendors, who for the past few weeks have been involved in running battles with the authorities, had a free reign in the streets. Both the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Harare Municipal police, who had themselves become a menace in the city, were conspicuous by their absence.

The peace was briefly disturbed after Harare municipal police attempted a raid on street vendors around 1 pm which backfired as the vendors hit back, pelting them with stones and seriously injuring three officers in skirmishes that could have easily ignited revolts in such a volatile situation.

However, in uptown Harare where it was not business as usual as the military kept a heavy presence. Armoured tankers were used to block roads at the intersection of Nelson Mandela and Sam Mujoma Street, Simon Muzenda and Kwame Nkrumah, Samora Machel and Simon Muzenda and another at the corner of First Street and Samora Machel.

The cordoned area houses the Office of the President and Cabinet at Munhumutapa Building, The High Court of Zimbabwe, The Supreme and Constitutional Court, Defence House and the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

While pedestrians were allowed to walk freely past the tankers, the soldiers would conduct random checks on them, asking for identity particulars, where one worked and what they were doing in town.

This reporter was stopped at the corner of Simon Muzenda Street and Kwame Nkrumah and asked to identify himself, his place of work and where he was going and for what business before being allowed to proceed.

It was also observed that a number of plain clothed security details and members of the military intelligence unit had been deployed in their numbers, especially in uptown Harare.

As if heeding military calls for people to mind their own business, the majority of people were not willing to talk publicly about the situation, although those who dared seemed to be celebrating the impending demise of President Robert Mugabe, in power since independence in 1980.

At Karigamombe Centre, hundreds of old pensioners queued at the NBS bank to collect their pensions, seemingly oblivious of the state of affairs as most had to brave the rains and be at the bank by 5 am.

The army was insisting that there had not been a coup and continued to refer to President Robert Mugabe as head of state and commander in chief.

However, the veteran leader told South African counterpart Jacob Zuma that he was confined to his private residence in the capital although unharmed.

"As the saying goes if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck then it probably is a duck and the Zimbabwean military is using coup-like language," said Derek Matyszak, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in Zimbabwe.

"However, the military hasn't declared martial law, they haven't suspended the constitution and they claim that they have surrounded President Robert Mugabe for his own protection, not to overthrow him so in that sense what is happening doesn't fit the exact definition of a coup," the Zimbabwe expert explained.

"The military will argue that the actions they are taking constitute security measures, they are merely arresting counter-revolutionary elements and once this is complete they will go back to their barracks and hand control back to the government. The military vehicles outside parliament are probably just a show of strength."