16 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Queens Bar Reporters At Training - Waya Enforces Social-Media Ban to Players

By Osman Faiti

Malawi Queens coach Mary Waya wants her charges to undergo training camp at the Blantyre Youth Centre in closed doors and that the journalists an fans have been barred from watching.

The development comes after the return of Australia-based Malawian netball super star Mwawi Kumwenda to the squad

Waya now wants to reduce the amount of information given out to the media, accusinfg local journalists of being critical to the netball establishment.

The coach has also reportedly as issued new rules on her players over their use of social media.

The players are no longer allowed to publish pictures on discuss issues from training camp.

Kumwenda is among the players who are frequent users of social media, giving fans an insight into life behind the scenes.

Waya wants to ensure her players remain focused.

She could not immediately comment as her mobile phone went unanswered.

NAM president Khungekile Matiya and general secretary Carol Bapu were also not available for comment

Malawi Queens are preparing for a three-match international series against England later this month.

The Copper Box Arena in London will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head-to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.

