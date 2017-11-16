Nigeria: Lions Club Proposes N200 Million Dialysis Centre

As part of measures to improve healthcare delivery and immortalise Dr. Isaac Olusola Dada, the Lions Club Nigeria has proposed a N200 million state-of-the-art dialysis centre in Lagos.

District Governor of Lions Club International, Olatunbosun Okpeseyi, at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, said the dialysis centre would provide treatment for 1,000 patients monthly.

Revealing the 3D plan of the centre in preparation for the fundraising, he said the structure would be built in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba and would accommodate 30 dialysis machines.

Okpeseyi, who was elected District Governor in August to complete the tenure of former District Governor Olusola Dada, promised not to let the dreams of his predecessor die.

"The dialysis centre is estimated to cost N200 million. It would be called Lion Isaac Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre. We are putting in our best efforts to get it completed before the end of this Lions Year. The fundraising would hold on November 19, 2017 with a lecture to be delivered by Head of Dialysis Centre, LUTH, Prof. M.O. Maboyeje on the challenges of kidney failure treatment in Nigeria," he added.

The late Olusola Dada was the former District Governor of Lions District 404 who died on July 12 at the Murtala Mohammed Airport while returning from the United States.