Kenya: Leopards Handed Sh2 Million Gotv Shield Money After Bitter Twitter Confrontation

AFC Leopards have finally received the Sh2 million prize money for winning this season's GOtv Shield.

This follows weeks of a standoff between the Kenyan Premier League giants and Multichoice, the official sponsors of the domestic cup.

Leopards won the competition on October 20 by beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 in the final.

The club's management however got frustrated after failing to receive the prize money two weeks after the tournament had ended.

At some point, the standoff led to a go-slow within Leopards playing squad and the technical bench who were waiting to receive their winning bonuses from the prize.

The delay in payments would earlier this week escalate into a war of words on Twitter, instigated by Leopards CEO Ronald Namai, with GOtv and FKF president Nick Mwendwa the main targets.

There were also threats of legal action by Leopards according to various media reports.

@GOtvKenya Why are you taking the club in circles on payment of prize money for GoTv tournament. Its going to a month now @Nmwendwa

- Ronald Namai (@rnamai) November 14, 2017

Apparently @Football_Kenya are unable to help! We have been left to deal with bureaucracy. Is this intentional @robert_muthomi We need to support clubs but seems this is too much to ask for @Kenyafootball @Kevin_teya @cellie_beckie @bonfaceosano

- Ronald Namai (@rnamai) November 14, 2017

The matter now seems to have been settled between the warring parties.

I confirm that the matter of prize money due from @GOtvKenya has been settled. We thank all the parties for the support. @AFCLeopards

- Ronald Namai (@rnamai) November 15, 2017

Money has been paid. Thanks for your support. We should sit and discuss business

- Ronald Namai (@rnamai) November 15, 2017

Leopards can now concentrate on preparing the side to compete in the 2018 Confederation Cup.