Nigeria: Firm Underscores Importance of English, Mathematics in Learning

To help equip pupils with educational materials that will improve the teaching and learning of English Language and Mathematics, Cornerstone Insurance Plc., through its foundation has donated 2,000 copies of English Language and Mathematics textbooks to 10 junior and senior secondary schools in Lagos, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications Group, Cordelia Ekeocha, who stated this during the firm's presentation of books to Iju Senior Grammar School, said since English and mathematics are key subjects every student must pass to proceed to higher learning, the basic elements of the subjects must be taught with the right texts.

She said the project tagged "Bookathon," which is in line with the firm's corporate social responsibility programmes, is also aimed at equipping the libraries of the beneficiary schools with right educational materials that will enhance teaching and learning of the subjects.

She expressed hope that the books will not only boost students' academic performances in Mathematics and English Language, the benefitting schools should allow students access to the donated items, "so we can achieve our aim of empowering the future generation to ensure they succeed and reach their goals."

She said, "Each school got a total of 200 books. Research shows that the current economic crisis in Nigeria has had an observable negative impact on the education sector. As many state governments continue with drastic budget cuts on basic infrastructure in both junior and senior secondary schools. We are also aware that as a result of the harsh economy, most parents cannot afford to buy all the textbooks their wards need in schools."

"So the company decided to donate the textbooks in two subjects, which are a prerequisite for securing admission in any tertiary institution in the country. Also, recent West African Examination Council (WAEC) performance sheets reveal that only 59.2 per cent of pupils who participated in the 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) obtained credits in five subjects or more including English Language and Mathematics, we want that figure to improve."

Schools that benefitted from the "2017 Bookathon" project include Iju Senior Grammar School; Oregun Senior High School; Ojodu Junior Grammar School; Ikeja Junior Grammar School, Oshodi; Estate Senior Grammar School, Mushin; Jakande Estate Comprehensive Senior College, Abesan; Fagba Junior Grammar School and Unity Junior College, Agege, Lagos.

Others are Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokuta, Port Harcout, Rivers State, and Model School, Maitama, Abuja.

Principal of Iju Senior Grammar School, Mrs. Dorcas Adegboye, while lauding the gesture, said the donation would no doubt enhance students learning of the subjects.