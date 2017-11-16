Mauritius: Greenwich University Organises International Youth Empowerment Development Forum

press release

An International Youth Empowerment Development Forum (IYEDF), organised at the initiative of the Greenwich University Pakistan Mauritius Branch Campus, was held yesterday in Ebène. It aimed at developing the youth through various workshops and brainstorming sessions, and exposing students to the various economic and social issues recurrent around world as well as promoting awareness on these issues.

The topics of discussion were gender and equality, youth and substance abuse, quality of life of the elderly people, and poverty and alleviation. The IYEDF was used as a platform to allow students to showcase their public speaking skills as well as their ingenuity to come up with the best solutions for the above-mentioned issues.

Addressing the participants on this occasion, the Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, highlighted that over the past decades, leaders at regional and international level have recognised the critical role of young people in a sustainable world. This year, she stated, the African Union's theme for the Africa Day 2017 was 'Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through investments in Youth'. Such efforts at African and global level are indicators that investing in youth and empowering them are essential to the world's progress, she added.

The Minister underscored that the forum, which gives youth the opportunity to strengthen their capacities and knowledge, also encourages youth to be well-equipped to tackle social and economic challenges. She pointed out that education plays a key role in addressing emerging issues that are likely to impact on the youth's future career prospects. For instance, the world of work is rapidly changing due to innovation, technology, increased mobility, and changing economies. These changes should be dealt with through capacity building and empowerment so as to ensure equal opportunities to all young people, she emphasised.

She also underlined that greater participation of youth in such forums is likely to result in more gender sensitive policies, thereby contributing to meeting the targets set by Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality and women empowerment. Government, conscious of incredible energy of the youth, is investing in youth's education and fostering opportunities that will have a multiplying effect on the sustainable economic growth in due course, she stated.