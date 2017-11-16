16 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria in Pot 4 As FIFA Prepares for Final Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
FIFA world cup trophy.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been placed in Pot 4 ahead of the group stage draw for the FIFA World Cup set to hold on Dec 1.

Nigeria went through the qualification unbeaten and started their preparation for the event proper with a moral boosting 4-2 win over Argentina.

Countries in the same pot with Nigeria include; Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Ararbia

The World Cup will feature 5 African teams, 5 Asian teams, 3 North and Central American teams, 5 South American teams and 14 European teams.

Nigeria

#ParadisePapers - Inside the Complex Offshore World of Arik Air Founder

Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide, the founder of Nigeria's biggest commercial airline, Arik Air, is perhaps the country's most… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.