Nigeria in Pot 4 As FIFA Prepares for Final Draw

Photo: Daily Monitor

FIFA world cup trophy.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been placed in Pot 4 ahead of the group stage draw for the FIFA World Cup set to hold on Dec 1.

Nigeria went through the qualification unbeaten and started their preparation for the event proper with a moral boosting 4-2 win over Argentina.

Countries in the same pot with Nigeria include; Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Ararbia

The World Cup will feature 5 African teams, 5 Asian teams, 3 North and Central American teams, 5 South American teams and 14 European teams.