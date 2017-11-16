Mauritius: Duke of Edinburgh's - President Hands Over Gold Award Badges to Young Mauritians

press release

The President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, presented Gold Award badges to young Mauritians yesterday at the State House, Réduit, in the context of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Mauritius. The ceremony was held in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, and other eminent personalities. The Gold Award was attributed to 36 young ladies and 30 young men.

In her address, the President of the Republic, as the Patron of the programme of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Mauritius, urged the youth, against the backdrop of an increasingly fast-changing and technologically-driven world, to be innovative and embrace an entrepreneurship culture. She encouraged young Mauritians to nurture values such as integrity, trust, expertise and respect so as to become responsible citizens. The future of the country lies in the hands of each and every young person, she added.

The Duke of Edinburgh programme, she underlined, is an essential tool for young people to develop team spirit as well as learn the principles of life. It has highly contributed to the personal development of participants and enhanced their skills and aptitudes, enabling them to embark on their future professional journey, she observed. She lauded young participants' perseverance, commitment, determination and selfless dedication for having undertaken the enriching programme.

On the occasion, Minister Toussaint, handed over certificates to the Gold Awardees for the challenging self-development programme. He highlighted that young people, through the programme, have acquired a great sense of responsibility with their participation in voluntary activities and community service. He recalled that the programme is being offered since October 2017 at the level of Correctional Youth Centres and Rehabilitation Youth Centres across the country.

The Minister also announced that 57 participants from Mauritius will embark on their adventurous journey in Malaysia this year, and 174 participants will undertake their Silver and Gold journey in Rodrigues.

The Award concept

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Mauritius is offered by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to young Mauritians aged between 14 to 24 years for 50 years now. It presents to young people a balanced, non-competitive programme of voluntary activities which encourages personal discovery and growth, self-reliance, perseverance, responsibility towards themselves and service to their community.

The Award concept - with three level bronze, silver award and gold - is one of individual challenge. Each level comprises four sections: Service, Skills, Physical Recreation, and Adventurous Journey.