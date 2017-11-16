Kenya: Governor Mutua Gets Hammered Over Unmet F1 Track Promise

It is said that the internet never forgets.

Well, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's previous tweet of his future plan for Machakos town, complete with a Formula One circuit has come back to haunt him.

Mutua shared an image of the plan back in 2013, but until the end of his first term, he had not accomplished any aspect of it.

The tweet has been re-circulating online with users reminding him of his unfulfilled promises.

Lest we ever forget 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lFSroEug5Z

- brian kuira (@kuirab) November 14, 2017

Hahahahaha @DrAlfredMutua Kwanza venye nilinunua ka nyumba hapo machakos ili niwe nikiona F1, halafu kumbe ilikuwa tu ni story za UhuRuto za Stadia. #Awuoro!!!

-- 1013CGAR (@Nyuka_Kal) November 14, 2017

Where is the city with artificial lakes that you promised the people of machakos... Bwana gorvoner r you there?

-- Kevo (@cassidiz) November 14, 2017

Even if that were to pass, how do you build such a facility in a county where citizens have to walk kilometers to get water.

-- We! (@1st_liberation) November 15, 2017

@DrAlfredMutua had unleashed the trailer to the biggest blockbuster movie ever.

-- Creative Hustle (@creative_hustle) November 14, 2017

And when Governor Mutua promised to revamp infrastructure in the county, users lashed out at him with some attaching the old post about Formula One;

My plan is to ensure that the infrastructure in Machakos County is the best in Kenya and one that provides Wananchi with an environment for economic growth. This is the spirit of super Maendeleo Chap Chap.

- Dr.Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) November 13, 2017

Bwana what is this infrastructure plan for Machakos that excludes Syokimau!???

Hamna barabara Syokimau!!! Syokimau ni shamba. And this is the same thing you said two years back!!! @DrAlfredMutua #shame #syokimau

-- Wendy Akinyi (@wendy_amiey) November 14, 2017

We have heard the same story what happened to the adverts you placed in newspapers regarding syokimau roads tarmacking not a single road has been done by county govt but at least kura has come to our aid

-- James Onguru (@JamesOnguru2) November 14, 2017