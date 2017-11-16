press release

"The National Transport Corporation (NTC) will be called upon to be the backbone of the new National Transport Network Project, and I am reiterating the assurances given to the staff of the Corporation as well as to workers of the transport industry and to bus companies, that there will be no redundancy with the advent of the Metro Express."

These reassurances to operators and workers of the transport industry were given by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, yesterday at the inauguration of the corporate office of the NTC at NG Tower in Ebène. On this occasion the new logo and website, www.ntcmauritius.com, in line with the rebranding exercise of the Corporation, were launched.

The Minister stated that the Ministerial Committee set up under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, to examine the impact of the Metro Express on the bus industry and make recommendations accordingly, will meet again on 17 November 2017. "The concerns of stakeholders and workers of the transport industry will be taken into consideration in the action plan to be submitted by the Ministerial Committee," Mr Bodha added.

He expressed satisfaction with regard to the performance and achievement of the NTC over the last three years in its endeavour to reinvent itself and provide sophisticated, reliable and high quality bus services. He lauded the Corporation for the investment in training of bus crews and middle management personnel to improve the quality of services, the resulting increase in productivity and four-fold reduction in the rate of accident, as well as the renewal of bus fleet with the purchase of 100 new buses, and the positive balance sheet with the NTC return to profitability.

Mr Bodha also acknowledged the supportive efforts and participation of the staff of the NTC in contributing to the repositioning of the company in the transport industry. He urged Regional Managers to operate in an autonomous way and manage the Regional Bus Depots as businesses geared towards profitability and efficiency. The Minister recalled that some Rs 50 million has been earmarked for the renovation of the Regional Bus Depots with a view to offer a more comfortable working environment to the personnel of the Corporation.

Both the NTC Chairman, Mr Ashvin Gokhool, and the General Manager, Mr Hoolass Lochee, stressed that the inauguration of the corporate office constitutes a landmark and a strategic decision in the Corporation's quest to reinvent itself and give a new impetus to its activities. They highlighted the importance of training and re-skilling for the empowerment of the human resources and announced the recruitment of a Training Coordinator to identify the training needs and requirements of employees and devise the required programme.

They underlined that with the implementation of the Metro Express project, no employees will be laid off as they are of the view that the consequent re-routing and feeder system provide an opportunity in the reorganisation of the public transport system. While Mr Gokhool informed that the NTC will be purchasing 28 additional buses by December 2017, the General Manager announced that three new routes will be in operation shortly. These routes are from Curepipe to Saint Pierre via Vacoas and Gentilly; Curepipe to Saint Pierre via Vacoas and Bois Chéri Road; and Bord Cascade to Saint Pierre via Vacoas.

National Transport Corporation

The NTC commenced its operation on 12 March 1980 with a fleet of 286 buses. Today, the Corporation has a fleet of 556 buses and operates 92 routes covering a third of the bus network of the island. It has a workforce of 2,300 employees.