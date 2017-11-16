South Africa: Man Dies After Being Struck By Lightning in Durban

A 30-year-old man was killed when he was struck by lightning during a storm that hit Durban on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

At the time, the man had been walking on the pavement along the R102 in Verulam, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said members had been called out to an overhead bridge on the R102, after a passing motorist witnessed the incident.

"Paramedics and reaction officers responded to the area and found a group of people gathered on the bridge. The lifeless body of the male was found lying on the pavement.

"Paramedics assessed the victim and found that he suffered burns to his body," said Balram.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane added that an inquest docket has been opened at the Verulam police station.

The SA Weather Service warned on Thursday that heavy rain, which may lead to flooding, was expected over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: News24