Congo-Kinshasa: Army, Rebels Clash Uproot More

Kinshasa — ESCALATING conflict between armed groups and the army has displaced thousands in the explosive Democratic Republic of Congo in recent days. According to humanitarian groups, the displacements have been most rife in the Katanga, Mainama and South Kivu Provinces. During the past week, about 5 800 people from the Mukera area have reportedly moved to Fizi, Kananda, Simbi, Baraka refugee centres in Katanga. The clashes have displaced more than 3 000 civilians in the area of Lulenge in Mainama. Despite this volatile security environment, humanitarian actors are working to try to meet the needs of the affected populations. "Several of them, who had suspended or postponed their projects at the end of September, have resumed their activities since the end of October," said a spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Meanwhile, the number of displaced people is steadily increasing in the South Kivu. Some 600 000 people are now displaced. A majority are in Kalehe, where 226 000 are displaced. At the beginning of the year, some 192 000 people had been displaced in the area. An estimated 4 million people are displaced in the Central African country, which is gripped by tensions after President Joseph Kabila forced his stay in power despite the expiry of his term in late 2016.s

