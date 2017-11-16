Tanzania: Girls Fleeing Deadly Genital Mutilation

THE ICT sphere has undergone distinct stages of evolution and has lately been focussing on going digital, which means… Read more »

Dar — ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) - TANZANIA girls are increasingly fleeing their homes and seeking refuge in safe houses amid the prevalence of female genital mutilation (FGM). Officials confirmed some safe houses were accommodating girls beyond their carrying capacities ahead of the peaking of the rite in December. Every high season, many girls die due to heavy loss of blood or infection after being cut. In Mugumu in the northwestern Mara region, the sole safe house buuilt to accommodate 40 girls is now providing shelter to 76 girls. "Sometimes we put 2-3 girls together on one bed, or use the floor. During the high season, we have sheltered over 300 girls," Apaisaria Kiwori, head matron of the Mugumu safe house, said. "Many girls flee their homes with nothing more than the clothes they were wearing," she said. Every two years, girls as young as age four are registered with local clan leaders to undergo the cut. United Nations Women and local nongovernmental organisations have launched an awareness raising and advocacy programme aiming to end FGM practices in the northwestern region. Hodan Addou, UN Women representative in Tanzania, called on the need to demystify and break the silence around FGM. "It is an assault on the life and dignity of women and girls, a human rights violation," Addou said. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.