Nigeria: CRS Distributes 2.4 Million Free LLIN to Fight Malaria in Ondo

Akure — Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has declared that a total of 2,444,036 Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN) were distributed to residents of Ondo State.

The state team leader of CRS, Mr. Olumide Adefioye, said this yesterday while giving a feedback report on the process to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro in Akure.

Adefioye noted that the whole campaign involved micro planning, budget and timeline development, trainings, household mobilization, LLIN distribution and rapid assessment.

Meanwhile, the CRS in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination (NMEL) programme, state and Federal Ministry of Health, kicked off the distribution on October 28 to November 2; targeting 2,930,500 beneficiaries.

He commended the state government for the supports in the last two months, saying the group achieved 91.4% of net redemption rate in the state.

Recounting efforts to abate the dangers of mosquitoes and rising death tolls caused by malaria, Adegbenro lauded the CRS team for the successful distribution of the LLIN to residents across the 18 LGAs of the state.

The Commissioner noted that the nets would go along way in reducing the scourge of malaria in the state, assuring that the people of the state would make use of the nets by sleeping inside it every night.

"I want to on behalf of the state government, appreciated the CRS for their supports in the state. You people have really done well and I have to say it that for you to be in the state for the benefit of the people for the last eight weeks for this exercise, it is highly commendable."