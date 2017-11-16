The Basetsana national women's Under-20 side are looking to overturn their 2-0 defeat to Burundi when they host their East African rivals in Soweto on Saturday.

Basetsana lost 2-0 to the 'Swallows' in the away leg of their 2018 FIFA Women's U20 World Cup qualifier.

Now they're back in camp preparing for their Dobsonville Stadium rematch (3pm kick-off).

Basetsana need to overturn that away result order in to progress to the third round of African qualifiers.

Head coach Maud Khumalo understands the significance of the match and the great potential for women's football in South Africa to grow should they qualify for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's U20 World Cup, which will be staged by France between 5-24 August 2018.

'We're glad that we are back in camp and the players are all responding well to training. We're fully aware of the mistakes we made in the first leg and we are working hard on rectifying those errors,' said Khumalo.

'We believe we have what it takes to come back to from 2-0 down and qualify for the third group but would love to urge all supporters to come and show their love for Basetsana.'

Entry to the Dobsonville Stadium will be free and fans in and around Soweto are urged to show their support in this important clash.