16 November 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa/Burundi: Basetsana Must Overturn 2-0 Deficit to Burundi

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Basetsana national women's Under-20 side are looking to overturn their 2-0 defeat to Burundi when they host their East African rivals in Soweto on Saturday.

Basetsana lost 2-0 to the 'Swallows' in the away leg of their 2018 FIFA Women's U20 World Cup qualifier.

Now they're back in camp preparing for their Dobsonville Stadium rematch (3pm kick-off).

Basetsana need to overturn that away result order in to progress to the third round of African qualifiers.

Head coach Maud Khumalo understands the significance of the match and the great potential for women's football in South Africa to grow should they qualify for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's U20 World Cup, which will be staged by France between 5-24 August 2018.

'We're glad that we are back in camp and the players are all responding well to training. We're fully aware of the mistakes we made in the first leg and we are working hard on rectifying those errors,' said Khumalo.

'We believe we have what it takes to come back to from 2-0 down and qualify for the third group but would love to urge all supporters to come and show their love for Basetsana.'

Entry to the Dobsonville Stadium will be free and fans in and around Soweto are urged to show their support in this important clash.

South Africa

Loophole May Protect Organisations From U.S. Abortion Gag Rule

Experts say confusion over the rights of local healthcare workers to provide the service while receiving US funds only… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.