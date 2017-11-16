15 November 2017

Botswana: Couple Wins Maiden Pregnancy Pageant

By Matlhogonolo Thukuza

Francistown — Kesalopa Folae and her partner Juit Tshetlhana walked away with the Best Pregnant Couple crown over the weekend after battling it out with nine other contestants.

The pageant, which was hosted by Greater Francistown DHMT was aimed at raising awareness for expecting couples to test for HIV/AIDS and to use the PMTCT programme.

In an interview with the couple, Tshetlhana noted that he learnt a lot through the competition regarding things to do and which programmes to use at the health centres when expecting.

He also added that he learnt how to behave as a father and how to treat his pregnant partner during the pregnancy and after the baby arrives.

Tshetlhana advised couples to take advantage of the programmes offered by the health system to expecting women.

He encouraged men to own up to their responsibilities when they had impregnated their partners because it was not an easy journey for one to undertake alone.

One of the guests who graced the event, the deputy mayor of Francistown, Godisang Radisigo applauded the event organisers noting that the event showed why it was necessary to drum up support for expecting couples.

He called for support and education for expecting couples in communities.

For her part, district commissioner Chabongwa Matseka told the contestants that pregnancy was a blessing and needed people who were determined to take responsibilities.

She advised that children were important despite the challenges couples were facing. BOPA

