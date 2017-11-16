Uganda: Security Tight As Besigye Appears in Court

Photo: Edson Kinene/Monitor

Dr Kizza Besigye arrives at court accompanied by police officers.

Security has been tightened at Rukungiri Magistrates Court where former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye is expected to appear on charges of holding unlawfully assembly and inciting violence.

Security officers commandeered by the Kigezi regional police commander Moses Namuwoza has been tightened around the court premises where Dr Besigye, Rukungiri District councillor Innocent Tashobya and FDC secretary for mobilisation Ingrid Turinawe are appearing. Dr Besigye's charge sheet has been amended to include two activists, Joseph Akankwasta Bamushangire and Darius Tweyambe.

Some police officers were deployed at about 8:25pm on Wednesday. At least 50 police officers were seen patrolling the road that leads to the magistrate’s court.

They were all arrested in Mbarara on Tuesday and detained at Mbarara Central Police Station before being transferred to Rukungiri.

How it started



At about 2pm on Tuesday, Dr Besigye in company of Ms Turinawe left Grand Holiday Hotel to Kakyeka stadium to canvass for votes for Mr Amuriat before being intercepted at Ahamahembe Gente where they were arrested.

Supporters started pelting stones at the police officers who fired live bullets, tear gas and sprayed water into shops where suspected protestors were hiding.

Some traders were seen closing their businesses as police and Besigye supporters continued to exchange stones and bullets.