16 November 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kids Deserve Protection From Mental Disorders

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Alina Paul/SciDevNet
A baby being measured at Matapila clinic in Malawi (file photo).

THE National Assembly was told on Tuesday that too many children in this country miss balanced diet -- a critical anomaly that endangers their mental state. What many families do not know is the stark reality that unbalanced diets often trigger mental disorders.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders, Dr Faustine Ndungulile, told the august House that children who do not get proper meals eventually develop mental disorders that can be difficult to reverse.

Indeed, child rearing appears to be a simple task that is managed by all sorts of parents - the rich and the poor. Even beggars, and other socially disadvantaged citizens, raise children. But there are internationally accepted standards that should be followed if child rearing is to be rated as acceptable.

Exclusive Breast-feeding helps protect babies from common illnesses and ensures good physical and mental growth and development. A child who is given only breast milk for about the first six months usually grows very well during this time. At this age babies should not be given water. Mothers' milk has enough water content in it. And there are no impurities in breast milk.

More on This

Unfortunately, not many parents know this. By about six months, a child needs other types of foods and drinks. But most of these foods should be mashed.

However, breast-feeding should continue into the second year. It is also imperative to mention here that breast-feeding helps protect infants and young children against dangerous illnesses. It also creates a special bond between mother and child.

In fact, breast-milk is the baby's "first immunization." At the age of six months the child's diet should now include peeled, cooked and mashed vegetables, grains, pulses and fruit, according to nutritionists.

It should also include some oil, fish, eggs, chicken, meat or dairy products to provide vitamins and minerals. In the second year, breastfeeding should be offered after meals and at other times.

A mother can continue to breastfeed her child for as long as she and the child wishes. Children aged six to 12 months should be breastfed frequently. What the legislators were not told on Tuesday is that some parents smoke in the presence of their babies.

This diabolical practice emanates from total ignorance of offensive consequences. Smoking parents expose their children to a very hostile environment. Smoking is also on record for crippling the limbs of infants or impairing their mental state.

Respiratory complications, infected ears, laboured breathing and peptic ulcers are likely to occur. Children are also likely to get pneumonia and other respiratory problems.

More on This

FAO to G7 - Urgent Action Needed to Curb Malnutrition Globally

Addressing health ministers from the G7 nations, FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva today stressed the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.