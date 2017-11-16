16 November 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Campaign Seeks to Control Elephantiasis

Photo: Gary Weil/ASTMH
Middle aged man with elephantiasis (file photo).
By Lydia Shekighenda

THE government has embarked on a campaign to control Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, in Dar es Salaam Region through massive drug administration targeting 4.5 million people aged five years and above.

The Chief Medical Officer Prof Muhammad Kambi said yesterday in the city that the free massive drug administration in the region will commence on November 28 to December 3, this year.

He said the targeted group will access the drugs from all public and private health facilities, government institutions, ministries, wards and village offices.

"The Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are targeted for elimination in our country by 2020, that is why the government has been putting in place various measures to make sure that the diseases are eradicated," the CMO said.

He explained that the government started taking measures to contain the diseases since 1990s and received positive results. Prof Kambi noted that until October, this year, 95 of 120 endemic districts managed to scale down the infection rate thus stop the interventions for the disease.

On Trachoma, he said out of 71 districts which were affected 58 (equivalent to 82 per cent) contained the disease, thus stopped receiving drugs. He noted that onchocerciasis infection in highlands areas such as Rungwe, Kyela, Ileje and Busekelo has also gone down.

"The government interventions will continue in districts where the diseases are still affecting people," he said.

The NTDs Programme Manager at the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Dr Upendo Mwingira, said that the country is likely to achieve its goal on total elimination of the diseases due to the remarkable progress under the control programme.

