Nigeria: Emeka Ojukwu Jnr Is a Prodigal Son for Now - APGA National Chairman

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, National Chairman, Dr. Victor Oye has described the defection of the son of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Jnr, to APC as inconsequential to the re-election of Obiano, noting that "he is a prodigal son for now".

Chief Oye who made the call on Wednesday in a press briefing said that Ojukwu Jnr has the right to belong to any party he desires but noted that he would still come back to his root where his father and himself started, 'his root is APGA', he said.

Recall that Emeka Jnr had on Wednesday opined the reason why he joined APC. According to him, his decision to join the party was to protect the interest of the Igbo.

Ojukwu jnr, who was adorned in a toga of his new party, said it was time for the people of the South-East region to move from "the recession of the periphery to the centre."

"It is time to leave the shadows for light. Every now and then, they come out with my father's shadow to confuse the people," he said.

According to him, APGA is a means to an end but not an end itself.

He said the reason why his father joined the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the Second Republic was to ensure that Igbo people remained in the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

"Mr President, I am proud to stand here today in support of you and in solidarity with the APC and our candidate, Tony Nwoye," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe has described Emeka Ojukwu jnr's defection to APC as a good riddance to bad rubbish.

"His ill-advised and monetary induced actions pose no threat to Governor Obiano. The Governor will clinch a landslide victory at Nnewi, Ojukwu's home town", he finally said.