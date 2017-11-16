Sokoto — Mosquito net is used for protection against the malarial vector's bite and killer infection in human beings but some peasant farmers in Sokoto have extended its use to also protect their plant nurseries.

Daily Trust observed that such farmers, mostly those who have their farmlands close to their residences by the riverside or Fadama areas, are using mosquito nets to guard their plants.

Though some farmers claimed that they used only torn and worn-out mosquito nets, but some residents say that they also used new, insecticide treated nets distributed to the people for protection against mosquito bite and malaria.

"I use tattered mosquito net or fishing net to safeguard my nursery and it has been a long-time practice by farmers," admitted Abubakar Sa'adu, 27, of Dundayen Bakin Gulbi of Wamakko Local Government Area.

Sa'adu said he used the net on his onion and pepper nursery plants.

"It is mostly farmers who are nurturing nursery seedlings or lettuce, cabbage, onion and pepper who cover them against chicken and other domestic animals that can easily destroy them," the secretary, Sokoto State carrot association, Malami Mohammed Ruggar Liman told Daily Trust.

He added, "It is, however not applicable to large hectares of land. Farmers usually go for fishing net as a sizeable one cost N2,000 and can cover wider area.”

A farmer at Kiyasa fadama land said farmers in Basansan, Gidan Aiki village of Kware Local Government and Rabah were known to use the nets on their fields.

"Whenever they have fadama lands close to their residences, they use nets to protect their nursery pending replant,” he explained.

The chairman, All Farmers Association, Sokoto, Murtala Gagado Minanata, said he was not aware of the practice.

He, however, said he would use the opportunity of a forthcoming agriculture show in the state to discuss with farmers on the need to avoid using treated mosquito nets.

"We have alternative in ‘kalli’, fishing net,” he stressed.

A zonal manager of Sokoto Agricultural Development Programme (SADP) Abubakar Bandado, expressed concern over the issue and cautioned farmers against using insecticide treated nets to cover their plants.