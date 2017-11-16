16 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wiese - World Rugby Recommendation a 'Mockery'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Rugby Union President on South Africa Losing Bid to Host 2023 Rugby World Cup

On October 31, 2017 South Africa celebrated as World Rugby confirmed the country as its official recommendation to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup .

The game's governing body had an independent audit conducted, and the results scored South Africa higher than both France and Ireland.

With the World Rugby Council vote taking place on Wednesday, the recommendation was expected to guide the representatives from all over the globe and South Africa was expected to be awarded its first World Cup since 1995.

But the Council, clearly, did not pay too much attention to the official recommendation.

After Ireland had been eliminated from the voting process in the first round, France beat South Africa by 24 votes to 15 to leave Jurie Roux, Mark Alexander and the rest of South Africa shattered.

According to 1995 World Cup-winning Springbok Kobus Wiese , the recommendation process didn't make sense from the very beginning.

"It makes a mockery of that (the recommendation)," Wiese said.

"I thought it was a strange thing to do anyway because it says that the international body, in a way, favoured an international country.

"That's a bit stupid.

"It's a mockery ... they should not continue with that."

World Rugby president Bill Beaumont called this the "most transparent" bidding process ever, but South African Rugby will feel more blind-sided than anything else after having been effectively told they would be hosting the showpiece in six years time.

Source: Sport24

More on This

Former Springbok Slams Rugby World Cup 2023 Decision

Former Springbok wing and Rugby World Cup winner James Small was left gobsmacked by the decision to award France the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.