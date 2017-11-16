Western Sahara: M'hamed Khadad Affirms to Radio of Algeria 'SADR Will Be At the EU-AU Summit'

Algiers (Algeria) — The Saharawi coordinator with MINURSO, M'hamed Khadad, told Algeria's National Radio that the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) will be present at the EU-AU Summit, which will take place on November 29 and 30 in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

"The Saharawi Republic is a founding member of the African Union and it is natural that it will be at the Euro-African Summit," Khadad said, expressing his displeasure at Morocco's attempts to pressure European countries to exclude the SADR from the Summit. .

The Saharawi leader added that it is necessary for the EU to participate in the resolution of the conflict in accordance with the AU and UN resolutions, especially when "the European Court had clarified that Western Sahara and Morocco are separate territories."

Mhamed Khadad demanded that Europe cease its aid to the Moroccan plundering of the Sahrawi natural resources.

the President of the Republic, Brahim Gali, had received a letter of invitation, sent by the President of the African Commission to participate in the EU-AU Summit, it should be recalled SPS