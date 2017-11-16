16 November 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: M'hamed Khadad Affirms to Radio of Algeria 'SADR Will Be At the EU-AU Summit'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers (Algeria) — The Saharawi coordinator with MINURSO, M'hamed Khadad, told Algeria's National Radio that the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) will be present at the EU-AU Summit, which will take place on November 29 and 30 in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

"The Saharawi Republic is a founding member of the African Union and it is natural that it will be at the Euro-African Summit," Khadad said, expressing his displeasure at Morocco's attempts to pressure European countries to exclude the SADR from the Summit. .

The Saharawi leader added that it is necessary for the EU to participate in the resolution of the conflict in accordance with the AU and UN resolutions, especially when "the European Court had clarified that Western Sahara and Morocco are separate territories."

Mhamed Khadad demanded that Europe cease its aid to the Moroccan plundering of the Sahrawi natural resources.

the President of the Republic, Brahim Gali, had received a letter of invitation, sent by the President of the African Commission to participate in the EU-AU Summit, it should be recalled SPS

Western Sahara

35th Foprel Calls for Peaceful Solution to Sahara Issue Under Moroccan Territorial Integrity

The Rabat Declaration, which was adopted unanimously here on Tuesday by the participants in the 35th Forum of Presidents… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.