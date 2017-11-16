Ethiopia: Nation to Host 7th International Pulses, Oilseeds and Spices Conference

The Seventh Annual International Conference on Pulses Oilseeds and Spices slated to be held here in Addis from November 22-23, 2017 with a theme "Africa: The Future Pulses and Oilseeds Supply".

Over hundred companies from 14 countries would take part in the conference with around 12 studies to be presented.

The conference is significant to share the international experience in the sector through business to business discussions, he said, adding this would help to exchange information about the current status of the international pulses and oilseeds market, Ministry of Trade Export Promotion Director General Assefa Mulugeta told a press conference here yesterday.

The platform would also help the country to promote its oilseeds and pulses product to international market, he said.

This fiscal year, the country has planned to secure 959 million USD export earning from 1.1 million tons of pulses and oilseeds, he noted. Of which, 520,387 tons of oilseeds and 605,000 tons of pulses are expected to generate an income of 546 and 413 million USD respectively.

According to him, , the country has exported some 68354 and 68328 tons of oilseeds and pulses respectively during the quarter period of this year, a 50 and 35 percent increase than last year's similar period ."

Ministry Crop Product Marketing Director Mulugeta Mehammed for his part said that the ministry is working to enhance export through strengthening market linkage.

The pulses, oilseeds and spices are significant export products that help the country to secure over 600 million USD per annum.