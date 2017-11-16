16 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Mob Out Mete Instant Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

MORE than 1000 residents of Johan Pandeni Consistuency in Okuryangava came out to deliver mob justice after hearing of a case of suspected kidnapping this morning.

This was confirmed by police who said the residents accused Joshua Ihuhua of kidnapping a seven-year-old boy who had allegedly thrown stones at his house.

The boy was allegedly apprehended by the Ihuhua's cousin and was detained at the house for questioning.

Police were called to the house to diffuse the situation. No one was arrested but they said investigations continue.

Namibia

Communities Shun Child Marriage Research

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare is experiencing challenges in compiling data on child marriage,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.