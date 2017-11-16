Namibia: Mob Out Mete Instant Justice

MORE than 1000 residents of Johan Pandeni Consistuency in Okuryangava came out to deliver mob justice after hearing of a case of suspected kidnapping this morning.

This was confirmed by police who said the residents accused Joshua Ihuhua of kidnapping a seven-year-old boy who had allegedly thrown stones at his house.

The boy was allegedly apprehended by the Ihuhua's cousin and was detained at the house for questioning.

Police were called to the house to diffuse the situation. No one was arrested but they said investigations continue.