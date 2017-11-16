Zimbabwe: Tobacco Exports Reach U.S.$615 Million

President Robert Mugabe, confined by the military to his private residence since Tuesday night, is expected to hand over… Read more »

Zimbabwe has so far exported 135 million kilogrammes of semi processed flue-cured tobacco worth $615 million to various countries, with China being the top buyer. Statistics released by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show a decrease in prices compared to last year, which registered 125 million kilogrammes worth $683 million.TIMB statistics show that China, South Africa, Belgium, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates are among the top buyers of the flue-cured tobacco that is being bought at an average price of $4,54. China remains the top buyer for local tobacco after buying 93 million kilogrammes worth $255,7 million at an average price of $7,76 per kg. South Africa is in second position on the list importing 19 million kg worth $57 million.

