Namibia: Mobilising Funds for Climate Finance Costly

THE Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), has found preparing project proposals for funding by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to be a costly exercise.

This was said by the chief executive officer of the EIF, Benedict Libanda, at a seminar on Enhanced Direct Access for Climate Financing, last week at the two-week climate change conference in Bonn, Germany.

The EIF is Namibia's national accredited entity to the GCF.

Libanda said this has been one of the major challenges EIF faced, as external expertise to prepare funding proposals "came at a huge cost."

He said another challenge was that demonstrating tangible results and impacts up-front was not practical for projects aimed at empowering rural communities to be resilient to the adverse impacts of climate change.

However, Libanda said the GCF secretariat was helpful in guiding them through weekly and often daily communications.

"Opportunities to respond to independent technical advisory panel comments and to directly dialogue with board advisers of contributing countries were precious," he said.

Libanda said one of the lessons learnt in preparing funding project proposals to the GCF is the importance to demonstrate how the project is linked to national policies and priorities.

The EIF was established through an act of parliament, to promote the sustainable economic development of Namibia through investment in and promotion of activities and projects that protect and maintain the natural and environmental resources of Namibia.

Meanwhile, the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) wants the conference to provide results that will enable the global climate change body to advance their work under different issues, to be discussed.

This is contained in the AGN position paper presented on Monday at the opening of the conference on climate change.

Africa's ambassador for climate change and the AGN chairperson, Seyni Nafo, said Africa expects the conference to enhance the importance of the convention and its Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to advance a clear roadmap.

"The AGN stresses the importance of inclusivity and coherence in negotiating the Paris Agreement work programme and requests the conference to continue oversee the implementation and completion of the work programme," Nafo told the conference, which ends tomorrow.