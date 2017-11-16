Kenya: Former Coach Hall Denies Linking Leopards Officials to Corruption Cartel

Former AFC Leopards coach Stewart Hall has denied implicating club officials in corruption.

The Englishman who managed the club for a seven month spell that commenced in November 2016, spoke to Nairobi News on Thursday, moments after sections of the media quoted him as suggesting club officials received a cut from salaries and signing on fees payable to players employed by the club.

Said Hall: "I was contacted by a journalist from Nairobi who claimed another coach was was insisting their were payments made by players to officials of AFC."

"He asked if I knew anything, I replied that I signed all players except two and that there are always rumours but no evidence that I knew of. I confirmed to the journalist that I was owed money from my last salary and that several players were also owed signing bonuses."

The two officials implicated, organising secretary Timothy Lilumbi and treasurer Oliver Napali, have also distanced themselves from the claims, with Napali stating he is considering legal action.

HAVE EVIDENCE

"I have advanced the club Sh1 million to help out in operations since I was elected. Why then would I turn around and take money from players? I hope those suggesting as much have evidence," Napali said.

"All the players we signed last year are still in the club and they can confirm to you that they have not paid us or anybody anymore. Furthermore, even the said signing fee is not yet paid in full to most of the players. So which money did we eat?" Lilumbi pondered.

Fresh from winning the GOV Shield this term, Leopards placed 11th of the league standings, will face already relegated Muhoroni Youth in their final league assignment this season.