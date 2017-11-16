Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr was on Thursday crowned the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for September at the team's Camp Toyoyo training ground.

Kerr, who has guided K'Ogalo to the 2017 Kenyan Premier League title, was unanimously voted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission after going unbeaten that month, winning four and drawing one out of five games to collect 13 points out of a possible 15 points.

Gor started the month with a 4-0 drubbing over Nzoia Sugar, then thrashed Chemelil Sugar 3-0 away before being held to a goalless draw by Thika United away at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Kerr returned to winning ways when he guided the record 16 time KPL champions to a 2-0 victory over Tusker FC, beat Sofapaka 2-1 before ending the month in style with a 3-1 win over Bandari.

The Briton joined Gor at mid season after Frank Nuttall had ditched the club and has an outstanding record with the Kenyan giant club, only losing once against Mathare United.

