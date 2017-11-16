Kenya: Uasu Vows Court Action After Matiangi Directive on Employment

Nairobi — The University Academic staff Union (UASU) says the directive by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi that the management of all public universities should cease hiring staff on permanent and pensionable basis is ill advised and it will move to court should it become policy.

The union's Secretary General Constantine Wasonga told Capital FM News that this will result in a brain drain which will lead to the collapse of the higher education sector.

He vowed that should the directive be effected, the union will fight it in court as there were no proper consultations involving all stakeholders.

"We will not allow the higher education sector to be run through decrees. As a union, we were not consulted and in any case, we cannot do away with the employment of staff on a permanent and pensionable basis," he said. "Should the CS go ahead with his directive will have no choice but to move to court as this will result in massive brain drain which will affect our universities."

His sentiments were echoed by the Kenya Universities Staff Union which stated that the directive has the potential of worsening the poor working conditions that already exist.

Education Cabinet Secretary Matiangi had asked the management of all public universities to cease hiring of university staff on permanent and pensionable basis saying the government can no longer sustain their income.

Addressing Vice Chancellors at Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Matiangi said that going forward university staff should be employed on a contract basis and vowed to initiate a cleanup of all public university payrolls with many employees.

The Cabinet Secretary said that the ministry will also not reopen satellite campuses that were already shut and urged the management of public universities to put in place structures that will ensure students get quality and relevant education.