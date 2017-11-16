Kenya: Hoteliers Told to Vet Guests as Lamu Festival Begins

Owners of hotels and guest houses in Lamu Old Town have been directed to conduct thorough inspection of clients booking rooms during the Lamu Cultural Festival that starts today and ends on Sunday.

The move is part of the security measures that have been put in place.

The festival is an annual event normally celebrated on Lamu Island to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the Swahili people.

It is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors from across the globe this year.

Lamu county commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo told the Nation on Wednesday that he had already ordered owners of hotels and guest houses to properly register all the clients using their original national identity cards and passports, with the records kept for future reference. He said many people had arrived for the 17th edition of the festival.

"We can't take risks. Criminals can take advantage of the event by posing as normal hotel or guest house clients," said the county commissioner.