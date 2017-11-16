Kenya: Court to Rule on Kidero Plea to Be Enjoined in Sonko Petition

Nairobi — The High Court will on Thursday rule whether Evans Kidero should be enjoined in an election petition contesting the victory of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Through lawyer Tom Ojienda, Kidero has urged the court to enjoin him as an interested party to Japheth Moroko's petition for personal interests.

He told Justice Msagha Mbogholi that if allowed to take part in the proceedings, Governor Sonko will suffer no prejudice.

But Sonko implored the court to dismiss Kidero's application insisting it is an afterthought and a backdoor suit to challenge his election.

Sonko's election was challenged by two voters, Japheth Muroko and Zachaeus Okoth.

Kidero claimed that more than 60 per cent of the Forms 37A, used to declare Sonko the winner, contained irregularities.

He said some of the forms had multiple anomalies, others had no polling station tallies and others lacked requisite security features.

Kidero argues the anomalies affected over 308,918 votes.