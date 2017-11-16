Kenya: Nairobi Matatu Operators Form Association to Rival Owners

The Matatu Owners Association (Moa) is in the middle of bruising battle for the control of the city's public service vehicle sector.

The association has until now enjoyed complete control of the matatu industry but it has since been faced by challenges following the coming up of a new trade union, the Association of Matatu Operators (Nairobi Central Business District), registered soon after Governor Mike Sonko was sworn in, and the proposed Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Namata).

The Association of Matatu Operators (Nairobi Central Business District), which is enjoying full support of Mr Sonko was mandated to end traffic jams over a month ago when the county planned to kick out the matatus from the CBD.

JAMS PERSIST

However, the traffic snarl-up, especially during pick hours, is yet to end despite the team getting traffic marshals who are supposed to ensure that the vehicles observe self-regulation and discipline.

The chairman of the Association of Matatu Operators Jimal Ibrahim has accused Moa of sabotaging efforts to decongest the city.

"So far since the operation started, we have managed to reduce the jam along Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya, Ronald Ngala, Mfangano Street. However, areas that Moa is operating [from] such as Accra Road, Latema Road and Temple Road are sabotaging the efforts we have made," said Mr Jimal.

NOTORIOUS STREETS

Mr Jimal said that in some of the notorious streets such as Tom Mboya an Moi Avenue where the Eastleigh Sacco, Zuri Sacco and MSL Sacco they have cleared snarl-ups after they started using the Globe Cinema roundabout as a holding ground.

He said that traffic jam along Accra Road and Latema Road is caused by Moa who have not sought alternative holding space for their many vehicles operating in the CBD.

The Association of Matatu Operators (NCBD) has also opposed Namata's taking over of the sector saying they were not involved in the agreement.

The Bill establishing Namata, which went through its first reading in the National Assembly, will see Nairobi and the surrounding counties lose power over the operations of public transport.

NAMATA BILL

Licensing, allocation of termini and the licensing of public transport drivers will be taken over by the authority once the Bill becomes law.

However Moa Chairman Simon Kimutai is unmoved by the accusations that he is losing grip of the city's transport sector, stating that his association is fully recognised.

Mr Kimutai dismissed the Association of Matatu Operators, terming it as a non-existent group.

He said that the matatu operators cannot not purport to manage the sector and yet they lack membership and do not own Matatus.

GRADUAL CHANGE

On traffic decongestion, Mr Kimutai said that he has been at the forefront in efforts to end the menace but was quick to point out that such change cannot be effected in a day.

"Rome was not built in a day. We have to take time to end traffic jams in the city, "said Mr Kimutai.

Mr Kimutai welcomed Namata, saying it will help to harmonise operations and ease traffic.

He said that they will support the re-training of drivers who have in the past operated with a lot of impunity.

"Namata has come at the right time. They will do away with cartels and also train our drivers a fresh. We will accord them a lot of support," said Mr Kimutai.