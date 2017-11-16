Kenya: Two Die After Falling Into a 20-Foot Well in Kakamega

Two people, one of them an 8-year-old boy, have drowned in a 20-foot well in Kakamega County.

The boy, a Class Four pupil at Shiyabo Primary School, slipped and fell into the well while fetching water at neighbour's home in Matungu Sub-County.

A neighbour, Mr George Omulama, responded to a distress call from the boy but when he entered the well he also drowned.

Fire fighters from Bungoma County and volunteers were called in to help retrieve the bodies after efforts by villagers to rescue the victims failed.

Matungu Police boss Paul Kiprono said the boy had gone to the neighbour's home to fetch water when the unfortunate incident happened.

The bodies were taken to St Mary's Hospital mortuary in Mumias Town.

Mr Gilbert Osundwa, a relative of Mr Mulama, said his nephew had visited him and died when entered the well to try and save the boy.

A rope he was using to descend into the well is reported to have snapped as he struggled to come out of the well while clutching the boy.

"What has happened is quite unfortunate. My nephew entered the well using a rope which snapped as they were trying to come out," said Mr Osundwa.

Another relative, Mr Athman Wangara, said Mr Mulama had served as an aide to former nominated Senator Godliver Omondi.