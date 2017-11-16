15 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Makueni is 8th County to Pass People's Assembly Motion

By Pius Maundu

The Makueni County Assembly has debated and passed a motion sponsored by the National Super Alliance (Nasa) seeking to create a people's assembly.

The motion was moved by nominated Wiper MCA Mbula Mutula.

Ms Mutula hailed the proposed people's assembly as a panacea to historical challenges on governance that, she noted, the country has experienced for years.

Excited MCAs Wednesday debated the motion for two hours.

"The people's assembly forums will help the citizens have a bigger role in safeguarding devolution, promoting equity and fairness in the distribution of resources and reforming public institutions such as the electoral agency," County Assembly Majority Leader Kyalo Mumo said.

SPECIAL COLLEGE

"This assembly and its membership shall participate in the proceedings of the people's assembly and shall constitute a special college for the appointment or election of members, delegations and observers to the people's assembly," he added.

The passing of the people's assembly motion makes Makueni the 8th county to adopt the motion that is at the centre of Nasa's bid to push for electoral justice.

Busia, Siaya, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori counties have already adopted the motion.

