15 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Serial Witness' Alleged Links to Police

By Stella Cherono

Two women, among them the estranged wife of a man who claimed to have witnessed two fatal accidents, have told detectives that Dennis Muigai Ngengi had been posing as a police officer attached to the Presidential Escort.

His former wife, Damaris Karuitha, told police that throughout the time they lived together, she believed the man was a member of the security team working for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

MARRIAGE

The woman said the man tricked her into marriage before she discovered he was a "pathological liar".

The man, who has been arrested and charged with six crimes, had been using different names.

On Wednesday, Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro said the man's official name was Charles Karanja.

He has been using the names Alex Musyoka, Martin Githaiga, Martin Mutangilu, Francis Theuri, Charles Karanja Mwangi, Anthony Waweru and Francis Karanja Mwaniki.

"We established that was his real name and he was not using his real ID," said Mr Muhoro.

KENYATTA

Another woman, who owns a bar, told detectives that the man, whom she met in Nanyuki in 1996, had told her he worked closely with President Kenyatta and that he, on several occasions, received calls from a man whose contacts he had saved as "H.E.", the acronym for His Excellency.

Several other people interrogated by detectives -- including his sister Nancy Wanja and uncle Francis Njogu -- said the man usually claimed he was a close ally of the President.

The suspect, who was arraigned on Monday, had previously absconded bond and a warrant of arrest was issued against him. His case will be mentioned on November 27 with the hearing on January 8.

