Africa: Woman Peacekeeper Wins the United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award

press release

A UN peacekeeper from South Africa was today awarded the United Nations' Military Gender Advocate of the Year in Vancouver, Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, presented the award to Major Seitebatso Pearl Block as part of the UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial taking place from 14-15 November for her outstanding work on the frontlines of UN peacekeeping.

Created in 2016, the United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award recognises the dedication and effort of an individual peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

"Major Seitebatso is an inspiration to us all and a strong example of how peacekeeping is about our personnel taking personal initiatives and interacting with local communities to help find solutions to their problems, better protecting civilians and, in turn, saving lives," said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations.

Serving as an Information Operations Officer with the United Nations Stabilization mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) from July 2016 to July 2017, Major Block developed a Mission-wide SMS campaign on conflict-related sexual violence to reach communities who would otherwise not be easily accessible.

Based in the eastern city of Goma, Major Seitebatso interacted extensively with Congolese women, men, girls and boys to better understand their concerns. She invested her personal time to train fellow staff officers and troops to be more aware of gender dynamics within the peacekeeping mission. This led the military component to develop more inclusive community engagement projects as part of the Protection of Civilians strategy combating illegally armed groups in Eastern Congo.

Upon receiving her award, Major Block said she was "honoured and privileged" and hoped the award would encourage other women to serve as peacekeepers. "I knew I had to take action from the many conversations I had with women's groups. As a peacekeeper, and as a woman, I think we have much to contribute to making the UN more inclusive and in tune with the communities we serve", she added.

The UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial brings together defence ministers and other senior representatives from more than 80 countries and organizations to discuss the challenges facing UN Peacekeeping including the under-representation of women, and how to work together to find solutions.

Major Block is thirty-two-years-old and married to a fellow South African army officer. They have two daughters and are based in Pretoria.

NOTE TO THE EDITORS:

The principles within the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325) underpin the Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. The Resolution provides three provisions, called the "3 Ps." The first two "Ps" are prevention of conflict and protection of women and their rights during and after conflict. The third "P" is participation and refers to increasing the numbers of women in all mechanisms for the prevention and resolution of conflict.

In current peacekeeping operations, it is vital that peacekeepers understand how women and men experience conflict differently. The Resolution calls on all actors to adopt a gender perspective to better understand the special needs of women and girls and ensure their participation, protection from and prevention of sexual violence in conflict.

The Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award recognises the dedication and effort of an individual peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UNSCR 1325 within a military context, as nominated by Force Commanders and Heads of peacekeeping missions. The award also raises the profile and understanding of what mainstreaming a gender perspective within a military context in peacekeeping mission means.

For media enquiries and interviews with Major Block, please contact:

Aditya Mehta

Public Affairs Section Department of Peacekeeping Operations Department of Field Support Tel: +1 917 367 5378

Cell: +1 917 775 4249