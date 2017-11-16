15 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KU, Jkuat Put Off Activities as Lecturers' Strike Bites

By Mary Wambui and Ouma Wanzala

Two universities have suspended their activities owing to the ongoing lecturers' strike.

Kenyatta University (KU) postponed an examination that was set to begin on Monday, while Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) was closed indefinitely, with students asked to vacate over unrest.

At KU, acting vice-chancellor Paul Wainaina announced that the institution had rescheduled all academic activities for this semester.

He said the exam had been put on hold until further notice.

"The university management calls upon all students to remain calm as the issue is addressed," Prof Wainaina said in a memo to students and staff.

He said a new semester calendar will be issued as soon as possible.

The closure of JKUAT follows a demonstration by students who demanded an audience with VC Mabel Imbuga over a series of issues they claimed are yet to be addressed by the university administration.

At the same time, Education CS Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday criticised the lecturers' leadership for crisscrossing the country to incite others not to teach.

"It is sad that a lecturer at Maseno University has time to move around several public universities to ensure that they are not in class to teach."

