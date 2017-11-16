16 November 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Five Companies Support National Farmers' Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Five companies have donated food items, insecticides and an amount of money in cheques to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in support of the 2017 National Farmers' Day Celebration.

The companies are Wienco Ghana Limited, RMG Ghana Limited, Yara Ghana, Glofert Limited and Agro Limited said the donation formed part their Corporate Social Responsibility as citizens.

RMG Ghana Limited presented Eforia Insecticides and a cheque of ten thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 10,000) while Glofert gavethirty five thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 35, 000).

Wienco handed over a cheque of ten thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 10,000), Yara Ghana donated 100 bags of Yara Mila Activa in addition to a cheque of twenty five thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 25, 000).

Dr Sagre Bambangi, a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in charge of Annual Crops, who received the donations on behalf of government and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, expressed appreciation for the support towards the organisation of this year's Farmer's Day in December.

Dr Bambangi commended farmers for their role in feeding the nation and for which they deserved to be celebrated, adding that government attached serious importance to agriculture, hence the agenda to boost the sector through the Planting for Food & Jobs programme.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali & Chantal Aidoo)

Ghana

Parliament Passes Office of Special Prosecutor Bill, 2017

Parliament has passed the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill, 2017 after more than 30 amendments had been made to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.