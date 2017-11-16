Ghana: Five Companies Support National Farmers' Day

press release

Five companies have donated food items, insecticides and an amount of money in cheques to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in support of the 2017 National Farmers' Day Celebration.

The companies are Wienco Ghana Limited, RMG Ghana Limited, Yara Ghana, Glofert Limited and Agro Limited said the donation formed part their Corporate Social Responsibility as citizens.

RMG Ghana Limited presented Eforia Insecticides and a cheque of ten thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 10,000) while Glofert gavethirty five thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 35, 000).

Wienco handed over a cheque of ten thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 10,000), Yara Ghana donated 100 bags of Yara Mila Activa in addition to a cheque of twenty five thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 25, 000).

Dr Sagre Bambangi, a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in charge of Annual Crops, who received the donations on behalf of government and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, expressed appreciation for the support towards the organisation of this year's Farmer's Day in December.

Dr Bambangi commended farmers for their role in feeding the nation and for which they deserved to be celebrated, adding that government attached serious importance to agriculture, hence the agenda to boost the sector through the Planting for Food & Jobs programme.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali & Chantal Aidoo)